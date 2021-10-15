Dallas Homeowner Brings Back Gory Halloween Display

The Halloween decoration at one house in the M Streets are so gory we have to blur it
A Halloween display at a Dallas home is so haunting we can't show the images.
CAUTION ADVISED: Click here to see the decorations for yourself, but you've been warned it's gory!
It's not the first time Steve Novak's house in the M Streets has gotten attention for its guts and gore.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Last year we talked to Novak who said he spends several hundred dollars on the decorations and devotes three to four days to put the display together.
The Halloween display is so haunting police have actually been called to his home to investigate.