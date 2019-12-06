Dallas Holiday Parade Saturday

The 32nd annual Dallas Holiday Parade is this Saturday morning, kicking off the holiday season downtown.



The parade, featuring marching bands, festive floats and other holiday attractions, begins at 10 a.m. at Market and Commerce and goes east toward Harwood. At Harwood the parade turns south toward Young. At Young it goes back west again before coming to a finish at Akard.



The event is the city's largest one-day, outdoor event and tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line up along the parade route.

It's free to attend the parade, however a limited number of bleacher seats are available for purchase beginning on Oct. 1. Ticket prices range from $20 to $150 though, as of this writing, all but eight tickets had been sold.



If you're headed to the parade by DART, you'll want to take the train to the Akard, West End or St. Paul stations; if going by DART bus, take the D-Link Route 722 or buses to the stops at Elm and Akard or Elm and Griffin served by routes 2, 11, 12, 19, 21, 24, 31, 35, 36, 39, 60, 63, 76, 81, 82, 110, 111, 155, 164.



Street closings downtown begin at about 7 a.m., doors open at 8 a.m. and the parade, which is expected to last about two hours, begins at 10 a.m.