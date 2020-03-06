nbc 5

Dallas Chief Hall to Surprise Aspiring Cop, Mentee on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

NBC

A 16-year-old North Texas girl who aspires to find a career in law enforcement is set to receive a big surprise on Friday's edition of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In the special episode, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall surprises Jordan Hoyt of Keller with a challenge coin and invites her to be chief of police for a day.

"A Whole Lotta Woman Hour" celebrates the upcoming International Women's Day by featuring women of power, and "aims to inspire young girls who dare to dream by connecting them with groundbreaking women at the top of their fields," the show says.

International Women's Day on March 8 celebrates the achievements of women and aims to further their rights. The global event has been sponsored by the United Nations since 1975.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 2 p.m. CT on NBC 5.

This article tagged under:

nbc 5Renee HallKELLERThe Kelly Clarkson Show
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us