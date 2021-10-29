Cutting Edge Haunted House Named ‘Best Haunted Attraction'

Halloween is this weekend, and if you are looking for something to do that will scare you to the core, you are in luck!

USA Today just released its "10 Best Haunted Attractions" in the country, and a haunted house in Fort Worth took the top spot.

The USA Today writers call the Cutting Edge Haunted House more than just a haunted house. The entertainment begins the moment guests enter the parking lot.

If you have driven along I-30, just east of downtown Fort Worth, there's a good chance you have seen the huge inflatable ghoul on the roof of a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant. It's hard to miss. The area is knows as “Hell’s Half Acre.”

Behind The Scenes of Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge website describes the haunted house as a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters. It's an intense, multi-story, multi-themed haunted attraction full of chilling detail and unbelievable scares!

Cutting Edge is operating at a limited 50% capacity due to COVID-19 protocols. Tickets are still available, but are limited and many time slots are already sold out. Check availability here.

The USA Today "10 Best List" is a reader's choice award, allowing readers to vote for their favorite haunted house.

The top 10 winners in the Best Haunted Attraction category are as follows:

Cutting Edge Haunted House - Fort Worth, TX Erebus Haunted Attraction - Pontiac, Mich. Shocktoberfest - Sinking Spring, Pa Field of Screams - Mountville, Penn. Haunted Overload - Lee, N.H. The Dent Schoolhouse - Cincinnati, OH Fear Fair - Seymour, Ind. Kersey Valley Spookywoods - Archdale, NC Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses - Ulster Park, N.Y. Wisconsin Feargrounds - Waukesha, Wis.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.