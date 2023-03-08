Crown Block, Reunion Tower's New Restaurant, Offers a Glimpse at the New Menu

Crown Block, a new restaurant concept being built atop Reunion Tower that's replacing Five Sixty, is sharing a small peek at the menu ahead of next month's opening.

The upscale steak and seafood restaurant is led by hospitality veterans and married business partners Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla and will feature "all things grilled, seared and roasted," including seafood and rare steaks; the chef will also feature ingredients from regional farms and ranches and the Gulf of Mexico.

The restaurant's rare steak program "embraces a range of offerings that includes Prime Beef, Texas Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu."

In a statement, Canteenwalla said Dallas diners may have a hard time choosing between sushi, the chilled seafood display or steaks -- but that some of the dishes he’s most excited for guests to taste include the Regiis Ova Caviar Selection, the Wagyu Croquettes with Keen’s hot mustard sauce from the appetizers selection, the Heartbrand Akaushi Striploin, from Flatonia, Texas and the Rosewood Ranch Bone-In Strip Steak from Ennis, Texas.

"Already causing a stir, before the doors are even open, are the triple-cooked steak fries with truffle mayonnaise, which take several days to masterfully prepare," the restauranteurs said in a statement.

Blau & Associates Andiron surf and turf.

Blau and Canteenwalla are also curating a selection of desserts that include a turtle peanut butter candy bar and crème brulee donut holes with maple cotton candy as well as a substantial wine list and a signature cocktail called the Midnight Rambler, which is made with Balcones Distilling's Texas Pot Still Bourbon.

“Since the initial stages of imagining this concept, it was imperative for us to be part of the local culinary culture,” Canteenwalla says. “From working closely with small, local farms, ranchers and purveyors, Crown Block will offer the highest quality farm-raised meats and wild-caught seafood, capturing the true spirit of the Texas frontier and Gulf Coast.”

For views, Crown Block will treat diners to the same 360-degree rotating view made famous by former Reunion Tower tenants Antares and Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty.

"It’s an honor to be part of the Reunion Tower story and have the privilege of serving a menu that brings forth the best of Texas hospitality with breathtaking views," Blau said.

In addition to the restaurant, Crown Block will offer an event space, The Crown Room, located on the 17th floor of the tower that can accommodate more than 200 seated guests.

Crown Block will open to diners on Monday, April 17. A full menu will be released at a later date.