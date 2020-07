Uptown Dallas sports bar and staple Christies Sports Bar & Grill is closing its doors due to COVID-19, the sports bar said on Facebook Wednesday morning.

In the Facebook post, the sports bar wrote: "After 29 great years. We will not be reopening due to COVID-19 and lack of cooperation from our landlord. We love you Dallas. Stay tuned."

Located at 2811 McKinney Avenue, the sports bar had been serving Uptown Dallas for 29 years but closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.