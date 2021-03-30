Chipotle

Chipotle to Give Away Burritos and Bitcoin for National Burrito Day

The promotion comes in the form of a digital game in which players are encouraged to carry out a mock "chiptocurrency'' rescue mission and crack the code on a digital wallet.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering customers an unusual promotion for National Burrito Day on April 1.

The chain will give away $100,000 worth of burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,'' said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer for the Newport Beach-based chain. “We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: burritos or Bitcoin.''

The Scene

DallasNews.com 19 hours ago

Just in Time for Pool Season, Boozy Topo Chico Arrives in Dallas on March 29

The Dallas Opera Mar 26

One Year After Cancelled Performance, Jamie Barton and Leah Crocetto ‘Welcome Back' Audiences to The Dallas Opera

The promotion comes in the form of a digital game in which players are encouraged to carry out a mock "chiptocurrency'' rescue mission and crack the code on a digital wallet. The company describes the game as "a playful ode'' to Chipotle founder and CEO Stefan Thomas' experience losing the login to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin.

Each player will have 10 tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin. If players are unsuccessful, they may be surprised with a special offer from Chipotle.

Overall, 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin, and three lucky fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

The contest goes live at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. April 1.

To play the game, and for official rules, eligibility restrictions and other details, click here.  burritosorbitcoin.com

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chipotle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us