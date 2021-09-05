DallasNews.com

Chadwick Murray, Front Man For Dallas' Bastards of Soul, Dies at 45

By Jeremy Hallock | The Dallas Morning News

Chad Murray, lead singer of Dallas band Bastards of Soul, died Wednesday at the age of 45.
Matt Malaise

Chadwick Murray, singer for the Dallas band Bastards of Soul, died Wednesday of a rare respiratory illness, according to a statement from his family posted on Facebook. He was 45.

Like other members of Bastards of Soul, Murray was a veteran of the local music scene, also known for his work in Mur, Sister, and a Thin Lizzy tribute act, Whiskey Jar. But he was reaching new heights with Bastards of Soul, the modern soul group that released their first album just before the pandemic in February 2020.

After playing sold-out shows at local venues like Kessler Theater and opening for national acts including Kamasi Washington, the group seemed to be ready for the festival circuit. But Bastards of Soul ended up completing their sophomore album, Corners, instead of touring due to the pandemic lockdown and they were eyeing an early 2022 release date for their work.

