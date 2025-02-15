Something ‘Wicked' this way comes to Broadway Dallas' 2025-2026 season

There’s good news for fans of Wicked (stage and screen): the “popular” Broadway blockbuster is coming to Dallas in 2026 for a six-week run. Wicked is part of Broadway Dallas’ 2025-2026 season, featuring six Dallas premieres and several audience premieres.

Matthew Murphy The Socs in The Outsiders: (Top Row) Barton Cowperthwaite (Brill), Dan Berry (Paul), RJ Higton (Chet), Kevin William Paul (Bob), Emma Pittman (Cherry Valance), Melody Rose (Beverly); (Front Row) Sean Harrison Jones (Tripp)

The season begins in the autumn with The Outsiders, running November 4 – 16 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, the 2024 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

The season continues with the 30th anniversary production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, running December 16, 2025 – January 4, 2026, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, and book writer Linda Woolverton.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Kimberly Akimbo, the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, runs January 6-18 at Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. Featuring book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and score by Jeanine Tesori, the show focuses on Kimberly who is about to turn 16 and has recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.

Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Joan Marcus Carolee Carmello and Miguel Gil in the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo.

The Great Gatsby runs February 17 – March 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni, this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley a book by Kait Kerrigan and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical runs March 10-22 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Some Like It Hot, winner of four Tony Awards by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, runs March 31 – April 12 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Wicked, the original blockbuster with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park May 6 – June 14.

Immerse yourself in the wonderful Land of Oz, where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked.

Clue, the musical mystery by Peter DePietro, Tom Chiode, Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci, runs June 16-28 at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Joan Marcus The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX.

The season option is SIX, running January 27 – February 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

SIX, with music, book and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

