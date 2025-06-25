Brandy and Monica, two popular R&B singers from the late 1990s and early 2000s, are reuniting after more than 25 years for a multi-city tour named after their smash 1998 hit "The Boy is Mine."

The pair announced the tour Tuesday and posted a YouTube video touting the duo's song and teasing their past tensions.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 24-city arena tour kicks off on Oct. 16 in Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center. It will stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 6. The tour includes special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts.

NBC 5 News NBC 5 News

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The last stop of the tour is at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 7.

Pre-sales for “The Boy Is Mine” tour start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center