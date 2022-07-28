old 97's

Birthplace of Dallas' Old 97's in Peril After Apartment Roof Collapse

‘It would be heartbreaking if they had to tear it down,’ said guitarist Ken Bethea, who named the band’s 2011 tune ‘Marquita’ in the building’s honor

By Thor Christensen, the Dallas Morning News

Elias Valverde II, The Dallas Morning News

A piece of Dallas rock history could face the wrecking ball as structural engineers try to determine if the Marquita Court apartment building in Lower Greenville can be saved after its roof collapsed Sunday.

Built in 1930, the two-story brick structure at 5750 Marquita Ave. served as a launch pad for the Old 97′s, the acclaimed alt-country rock quartet. Members of Funland, the Lucky Pierres and the Sutcliffes also lived there in the ‘90s, prompting some residents to describe Marquita Court as Dallas music’s version of Melrose Place.

Nobody’s sure what caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing all 31 residents to move out, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman. No one was injured. On Thursday, a block-long stretch of Matilda Avenue was still closed next to the spot where bricks and tiles tumbled to the ground.

“It would be heartbreaking if they had to tear it down,” said Old 97′s guitarist Ken Bethea, who named the band’s 2011 tune “Marquita” in its honor.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more about the Old 97's connection to the building from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

old 97'sDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us