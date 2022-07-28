Birthplace of Dallas' Old 97's in Peril After Apartment Roof Collapse

A piece of Dallas rock history could face the wrecking ball as structural engineers try to determine if the Marquita Court apartment building in Lower Greenville can be saved after its roof collapsed Sunday.

Built in 1930, the two-story brick structure at 5750 Marquita Ave. served as a launch pad for the Old 97′s, the acclaimed alt-country rock quartet. Members of Funland, the Lucky Pierres and the Sutcliffes also lived there in the ‘90s, prompting some residents to describe Marquita Court as Dallas music’s version of Melrose Place.

Nobody’s sure what caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing all 31 residents to move out, according to a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman. No one was injured. On Thursday, a block-long stretch of Matilda Avenue was still closed next to the spot where bricks and tiles tumbled to the ground.

“It would be heartbreaking if they had to tear it down,” said Old 97′s guitarist Ken Bethea, who named the band’s 2011 tune “Marquita” in its honor.

