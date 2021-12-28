The 6,700 square-foot home that once belonged to crooner Bing Crosby is for sale in Rancho Mirage, with sweeping views of the Coachella Valley, for $4.5 million.

The 6-bed, 5.5-bath home located behind Thunderbird Heights 24-hour security gates is nestled on 1.36 acres of property at 70375 Calico Rd.

David Emerson & Associates is the real estate company behind the listing of the estate of the Academy-award actor and singer known for holiday hits like "White Christmas," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "Silent Night."

Crosby was known as the first multimedia star, and was said to have influenced Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

The listing boasts an indoor-to-outdoor flow like no other, going from the interior to an extended covered patio. The listing describes the interior as a "romantic Moroccan inspired" style, with a professional kitchen complete with sub zero refrigerators and a wall of glass for gazing into the open yard.

Kris Magenheim

One of the most unique aspects of the property is the "JFK Wing" on the other side of the property where the 35th president stayed. Marilyn Monroe, among other celebrities, was also have said to have stayed there.

The sprawling master bedroom is 1,400 square feet, and includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, tub, and indoor and outdoor showers.

Kris Magenheim

And no Hollywood icon's estate would be complete without an in-home theater.

The outdoor area includes a large pool and spa, putting green, an outdoor kitchen, and multiple fire features.

Pictures: Bing Crosby's Rancho Mirage Estate is For Sale for $4.5 Million