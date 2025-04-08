Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's celebrating Free Cone Day: Here's how to get free ice cream

Get the scoop on how to score free ice cream on Tuesday.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ben & Jerry's is giving ice cream lovers something to savor on Tuesday.

The company is celebrating its Free Cone Day April 8, and people can get in on the fun with free ice cream.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Where and when can you get your free cone? Here's the scoop:

When is Free Cone Day?

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 8.

Dairy Queen also partakes in Free Cone Day, but celebrated its version March 20.

When to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Free Cone Day

The Scene

Dallas Apr 5

Last chance for ‘When You See Me' at Dallas Museum of Art

Deep Ellum Apr 4

Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair open, rain or shine

Customers can get their free ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. at their local Ben & Jerry's.

Where to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's

You can find your nearest Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop here.

Can you get unlimited ice cream on Free Cone Day?

Ben & Jerry's encourages fans to get back in line as many times as they'd like on Free Cone Day.

When did Free Cone Day start?

Ben & Jerry's celebrated Free Cone Day for the first time in 1979 to thank everyone "for all the love and support they showed us that first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont," according to the company.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us