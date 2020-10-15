Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Will Be North Texas' First Drive-In-Air Show

The 30th anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will look a little different this weekend.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, it’s evolved into North Texas’ first-ever drive-in airshow.

The drive-in air show will be a new experience for spectators, and aerobatic pilot, Michael Goulian.

“This will be my first time, so it will be very interesting to try to interact with fans, which is a part of this, ‘how do we expose the general public, and really the youth that come to an air show, to how amazing aviation is?’” said air show performer Michael Goulian.

He’ll be in the seat of an airplane, called an ‘Extra 330.’

He describes it as a Formula One or Indy Car in the sky.

“You will see leading edge of what is possible in an air show and in an airplane - tumbling end over end, flying backwards, and dizzying rolls,” said Goulian.

“We spread out the parking in the parking lots, so people have a lot of area around their cars. As a result of that, our numbers are going to be substantially less this year,” said Tom Harris, President of Alliance Air and Aviation Services.

The parking space next to each vehicle will be left open for guests to sit safely as they experience the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers, Alliance Air Productions said.

That’s an estimated 6,000 cars over Saturday and Sunday.

Air show pilot, David Martin, can’t wait to be back in the sky - giving fans something to lift their spirits.

“Every major air show that I’ve flown in has been canceled this year. It’s a really big deal to have this air show going on. I think all the fans will be excited just to get to see the airplanes flying,” said air show pilot David Martin.

The thunderbirds are arriving Thursday afternoon and will put on a practice show Friday.

Tickets are sold out for this weekend.