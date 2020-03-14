As Coronavirus Continues to Spread, Is It Safe to Go to Restaurants?

There might never be a better (or worse) time to snag a reservation at that amazing restaurant that's usually booked up for months.

As concern over the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, more people are staying home. Eateries are emptying out and Chinese restaurants in particular have been facing a significant drop in business for weeks.

But if you're healthy and hungry, is it really necessary to forgo dining out? Here's what industry experts and those who study infectious disease say about whether it's OK to enjoy a meal outside the home right now.

"Any time you increase your exposure to public areas, you increase your risks," Charles P. Gerba, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Arizona State University, told TODAY.

But it's not only people you should avoid. It's just as important to avoid the surfaces they've touched. This is especially true if you're in an environment where you'll be putting things in your mouth. Restaurants most at-risk for this type of behavior are buffets, where all diners use the same serving utensils and have access to a lot of exposed food. Earlier this week, MGM Resorts International temporarily closed all of its buffets in Las Vegas and other resorts converted their buffets to serving stations.

However, that isn't necessarily a green light to go eat at traditional sit-down restaurants without taking a few precautionary steps.

"Unfortunately, I think all restaurants will suffer and I think full service will suffer the most because there’s a perception that they’re more dangerous (than other public places)," Rick Camac, dean of restaurant and hospitality studies at the Institute of Culinary Education, said.

People with underlying medical conditions, those who have recently traveled to countries hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems should stay home.

Camac, however, doesn't have any plans to stop eating out. "I ate dinner inches away from the next guest at the bar at Crown Shy last night and today I had lunch at Portale," said the dean. Ultimately, the decision is up to the consumer, so if you are an individual in relatively good health, there are several steps you can take to minimize the risk of contracting a virus while dining out.

Based on his studies, Gerba said the germiest areas in most restaurants are actually the sponges and cloths used to wipe down tables. These studies also indicated that menus and child seats are almost just as bad when it comes to harboring germs. "If you're gong out to eat bring hand sanitizer and a disinfectant wipe to wipe your table," recommended Gerba.

Of course, in the age of social distancing there may be fewer tables to wipe.

The critically acclaimed Plumed Horse in Saratoga, California, is being proactive by removing more than half of its 36 tables in its main dining room. This allows for at least 6 feet of space between groups, which is as far as the virus can travel. Normally, Plumed Horse only has 2 feet of space between its tables. Despite this change, owner Josh Weeks told TODAY he's had more than 1,000 cancellations for future reservations.

Weeks isn't the only restaurateur practicing social distancing.

Benjamin Ramos, general manager of Añejo Tribeca in New York City, has removed every other two-top table from his restaurant. Sam Nidel, co-owner of Motel Morris in New York City, told TODAY he's busy re-arranging his space after receiving word that Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio is requiring all city restaurants to remove 50 percent of their seating.

But does putting distance between diners work? Not necessarily.

"You would have to feel confident that the restaurant is cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces touched by fellow diners," said Dr. Brittany Brinley, a Beverly Hills-based physician. "Evidence suggests the novel coronavirus can remain active on surfaces for hours to days."

Plus, if you're going outside, it's not like the restaurant is the only thing you'll be touching. "While it may be advised and help technically-speaking, logically, if you go to a half-empty restaurant but then get on the subway, ride in an upper, get into an elevator with others, etc., you’re not really practicing social distancing," said Camac.

Some restaurants have decided that it's not even worth the risk right now.

On Friday, Danny Meyer, one New York City's most successful restaurateurs announced that he would be temporarily closing all 19 restaurants in his Union Square Hospitality Group.

If the confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S., it wouldn't be surprising if more restaurants followed suit, or transitioned to a delivery service model in the coming weeks. Food delivery apps like Grubhub, Instacart and Postmates are now offering no-contact drop-off options.

Of course, like millions of Americans, you can also visit the grocery store and prepare your own food.

In that case, Gerba said it's important to not use a self-checkout touch screen unless you have hand sanitizer or immediately wash your hands after using it. Gerba also recommended taking advantage of the disinfectant wipes available at the entrance of most grocery stores to thoroughly clean the handles on your basket or cart.

