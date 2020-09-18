‘Art of the Pumpkin' Featuring 90,000 Pumpkins Opens at the Dallas Arboretum

More than 90,000 pumpkins from the Texas Panhandle are on display at the Dallas Arboretum's "The Art of the Pumpkin."

Pumpkin Pyle Farms in Floydada is once again the source for pumpkins and gourds.

"We invite the community to the Dallas Arboretum to experience a familiar place, including Pumpkin Village, which has been a tradition for 15 years," said the Dallas Arboretum's Alan Walne. "The garden is a wonderful place to social distance, get some fresh air outdoors and take plenty of photos."

Autumn at the Arboretum includes the popular one-acre Pumpkin Village as well as Cinderella's "Pumpkin" Carriage and the hay bale maze.

The arboretum's "The Art of the Pumpkin" has been named one of the "Best Fall Festivals to Celebrate the Season" by Country Living Magazine and is an annual tradition and favorite photo opportunity for many North Texans.

Email your Fall Photos to isee@nbcdfw.com, upload them here or submit through the app for our annual gallery and you may see your photo on TV!

CLICK HERE to find out more about festival activities and how to reserve tickets in advance.