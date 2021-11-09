The Scene

Arby's Debuts '80-Proof' Fry-Flavored Vodka

The company said it partnered with celebrity chef Justin Sutherland to create two signature Bloody Mary recipes using the food-inspired vodkas

A photo of Arby's Vodka
Arby's

Arby’s famous slogan is “we have the meats,” but now they have something else: fry-flavored vodka.

The fast food chain announced Tuesday that it entered the world of spirits after unveiling two distinct flavors of vodka that pay homage to its popular curly and crinkle fries.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” Arby's chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said in a press release.

But what type of chaser mixes well with fry-flavored vodka?

The company said it partnered with celebrity chef Justin Sutherland to create two signature Bloody Mary recipes using the food-inspired vodkas. The cocktails also feature other items from Arby’s menu including its signature sauce and mozzarella sticks. Justin will reportedly drop the recipes on his social media accounts in the coming days.

The Scene

Fort Worth Zoo 2 hours ago

Cuteness Overload! Baby Asian Elephant Born at Fort Worth Zoo

Veteran's Day 4 hours ago

Veterans Day 2021: Freebies and Discounts for Service Members

The announcement spurred mixed reactions on social media.

“I feel like I need to try this. I don't know why though,” one person tweeted under the company’s announcement on Twitter. “Why???” questioned another.

The spirits will be available for a limited time on Arby's website beginning November 18.

This article tagged under:

The Scene
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us