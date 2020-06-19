Fort Worth

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Reopens on Juneteenth

There are guidelines in place to keep staff and visitors safe

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

The Amon Carter American Museum of Art reopened Friday, welcoming people to take in its renowned collection of American art.

People are required to wear a mask, and there were plenty of signs reminding people to social distance.

One family told NBC 5 they've been checking to see when the museum would reopen.

The executive director says the artwork tells America's history and experiences, and Juneteenth was a significant day to reopen.

"On this day, Juneteenth, it's important for us to be open to the entire city. The museum is a place of refuge and respite, and a place of contemplation and engagement. We're a free institution and an inclusive museum," says Andrew Walker, Executive Director for the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

Many of its on-site programs and events are canceled until further notice. People are encouraged to visit the museum website https://www.cartermuseum.org/ to engage in digital experiences.

