Amon Carter Museum of American Art Reopens on Juneteenth

The Amon Carter American Museum of Art reopened Friday, welcoming people to take in its renowned collection of American art.
People are required to wear a mask, and there were plenty of signs reminding people to social distance.
One family told NBC 5 they've been checking to see when the museum would reopen.
The executive director says the artwork tells America's history and experiences, and Juneteenth was a significant day to reopen.
"On this day, Juneteenth, it's important for us to be open to the entire city. The museum is a place of refuge and respite, and a place of contemplation and engagement. We're a free institution and an inclusive museum," says Andrew Walker, Executive Director for the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
Many of its on-site programs and events are canceled until further notice. People are encouraged to visit the museum website https://www.cartermuseum.org/ to engage in digital experiences.