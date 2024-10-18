Hidden Gem: Airfield Falls is Tarrant County's largest natural waterfall

If you're looking for a place to relax and connect with nature, there's a hidden gem in Tarrant County that'll do the job.

Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park is located in Westworth Village just minutes from downtown Fort Worth.

"Once you get here and you park, you can immediately see parts of an old aircraft that's recognizing the joint naval airbase that's nearby. And if you keep going as far as you can you'll find our waterfall feature that kind of ends the park," said Dustan Compton, Trinity Regional Water District's conservation manager.

Besides being one of the largest natural waterfalls in Tarrant County, the area is also home to important native wildlife and monarch butterflies that stop by as they migrate to and from Mexico.

"We have two creeks that flow through this park -- Farmers Branch and Kings Branch and they come together in the middle of the park and as it flows through it goes over the waterfall and eventually it flows into the Trinity River," said Compton.

Getting to the waterfall is a unique experience — you can walk, run or bike — while enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

"People frequent it every day, and they come here and take wedding pictures and they take people who are expecting pictures, they have picnics here, a lot of people swim here, but we come, just for the peacefulness," said Dottie Joseph who was visiting Airfield Falls with her dog. "He loves to walk in the falls."

The park is filled with history. In fact there are two Texas Historical Markers designated in 2017.

One is for Fort Worth Army Air Field, the other is for Horace Seaver Carswell, Jr.

"This park used to be the residence of a former commander and we have some historical recognition and we maintain the back porch and incorporated in part of our design of the picnic areas and the gathering spaces here," said Compton.

The park is open all year round, and admission is free.