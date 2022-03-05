Irish eyes will be smiling as the North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’ Fair Park March 4-6.

In 2020, the North Texas Irish Festival wrapped up only days before the pandemic shutdown. The festival was a virtual event in 2021. This year’s event is about togetherness.

“The main reason we do a festival like this is to draw people together,” said Sheri Bush, president of Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the organization that produces the festival. “The Irish people are nothing if not gregarious and full of charm, full of wit and full of song and dance and you need people to be able to share that with and we have so missed that personal connection over the last couple of years.”

The 2022 festival’s theme is “40 Shades of Green,” a celebration of 40 years of Irish culture in North Texas and of the dedicated volunteers who keep the festival’s traditions alive. “Ireland encompasses so many ideas and feelings for so many people,” Bush said. “That tapestry is there and over 40 years, we’ve woven it pretty good.”

Masks are recommended but not required for indoor spaces. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the festival. “We’re trying to be cognizant of the cautions we need to have in place, but we also feel like at this point, everyone’s mental health and need for a song is pretty important too,” Bush said.

Irish music has always been at the heart of the festival and this year, the festival is showcasing national headliners like Tommy and Saundra O’Sullivan, Ed Miller, and Piper Jones Band. Regional performers include 5 Second Rule, Beyond The Pale, Emerald Accent and The Selkie Girls. “We have so many kinds of music, if you can’t find somebody you like, there’s a problem because we’ve got something for just about everybody, up to and including the kids,” Bush said.

The festival is welcoming two new groups. Skerryvore is a contemporary Scottish traditional music group that has toured the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia. “Eight guys in kilts and bagpipes and guitars – what more could you want?” Bush said.

Úlla is a group from Austin, comprised of Irish expats and American musicians who happen to love trad-Celtic music. “It’s very exciting trad music,” Bush said.

Irish step dancers of all ages will perform on a dedicated dance stage and throughout the festival. Many of these dancers compete at the world championship level. “Step dancing is so fun to watch,” Bush said. “It’s a wonderful artform to watch and it’s intricate and it’s challenging, and it looks so simple at the same time.”

The North Texas Irish Festival isn’t just family-friendly; it’s dog friendly too. Dogs are welcome at the 5K North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday as well as the festival itself. A $1 donation supporting the SPCA is requested. The festival will also host animal rescue groups.

Dogs should be on a short leash and pet parents are asked to pick up after their furry family member. “Bring a friendly dog,” Bush said. “You can put a shamrock bandana on them or not. We’re not picky. Just bring them on out and let us pet them.”

No one will go hungry at the festival. In addition to bowls of Irish stew, Shepherd’s Pie and funnel cake, there will be a Chef Stage, where some of North Texas’ best chefs will create their own modern takes on traditional Celtic food. “We’ve got some great chefs coming,” Bush said. “Sit through and enjoy their presentation and then they share.”

A full range of drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be served and the festival is a good opportunity to get a jump on some holiday shopping. “There’s lots of great food vendors, lots of things to drink. We have a lot of retail vendors too. We have so much good merchandise out there. And these are handcrafted things for the most part,” Bush said. “Christmas is coming, people, so do some shopping!”

Bush cannot wait for the sights and sounds of the festival to fill Fair Park again. “Ireland and the whole Celtic group really tend to be very inclusive,” Bush said. “They want to draw you in. They want to make you feel a part of things. They want to show you their culture and show you their history in the songs, in their tunes and in their dance.”

Learn more: https://www.ntif.org/