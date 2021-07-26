After 66 Years, Mac's Bar-B-Que Is Closing in Dallas

Billy McDonald threatened to close his family’s 66-year-old Dallas barbecue joint, Mac’s Bar-B-Que, a handful of times in the past decade.

In late July 2021, he finally will.

McDonald might miss the company that his dad, Bill Hubert McDonald, started in 1955 — a place that served no-nonsense smoked meat decades before craft barbecue was cool.

But rather than wax nostalgic, McDonald seems relieved to lease the restaurant space to someone else.

