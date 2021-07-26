DallasNews.com

After 66 Years, Mac's Bar-B-Que Is Closing in Dallas

The barbecue joint in three Deep Ellum locations started in 1955

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Billy McDonald threatened to close his family’s 66-year-old Dallas barbecue joint, Mac’s Bar-B-Que, a handful of times in the past decade.

In late July 2021, he finally will.

McDonald might miss the company that his dad, Bill Hubert McDonald, started in 1955 — a place that served no-nonsense smoked meat decades before craft barbecue was cool.

But rather than wax nostalgic, McDonald seems relieved to lease the restaurant space to someone else.

Read more about the closing of Mac’s Bar-B-Que from NBC 5's media partners at the Dallas Morning News.

