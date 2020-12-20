A ‘Mini Klyde Warren Park' in Far North Dallas Will Welcome New Restaurants in 2021

Today, the northwest corner of Hillcrest and Arapaho roads in Far North Dallas is a construction zone flanked by largely vacant storefronts. But by spring, developer David Sacher says he wants “to give the neighborhood its neighborhood village back,” with a half dozen restaurants opening out onto a 1.5-acre city-owned park that has gotten the nickname “a mini Klyde Warren Park.”

Sacher grew up in the area, where Richardson and Far North Dallas share a border. Sacher is the co-founder of Shop Cos., and he and Shop’s development president, Daniel Fuller, are working with the city of Dallas on a public-private partnership to revitalize an area where renewal was long overdue.

Fuller puts it politely: “It was lacking charm.”

Jenny Galvan, the co-owner of Haystack Burgers, who grew up nearby in Richardson, remembers it this way: “There was nothing inviting or welcoming about that shopping center.”

