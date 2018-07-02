What to Know Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC

The 42nd annual show over the East River will feature an incredible pyrotechnic spectacle

It'll be one of America's largest fireworks display in more than a decade, with tens of thousands of shells launched from seven barges

The 42nd annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks show over the New York City's East River promises to be another spectacular display, with seven barges launching tens of thousands of shells into the air during a two-hour special broadcast on NBC.

Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin and Keith Urban join the star-studded roster for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular special on NBC, airing Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT with an hour-long encore presentation to follow. Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman are the hosts for this year's event.

You can livestream the show on NBCDFW.com on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link. (http://www.nbcdfw.com/live). You can also watch the coverage on our free app -- download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here. All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

What is a TV service provider?

A TV service provider is a company you pay to get your television service, such as a cable, satellite or a telecommunications company.

Why am I being asked to sign in?

TV service providers play a key role in delivering our content through emerging technology platforms, like the web and mobile devices. It's through the support of pay TV service providers that we're able to bring live as well as on demand entertainment and news shows to subscribers at no additional cost.

Do I have to create a new account?

If you already have a username and password from your TV service provider, you do not need to create a new account — just verify your account information. If you have not previously set up an account with your provider, you'll need to create a new account. Please contact your TV service provider to learn more. If you're not currently a customer with a TV service provider, you'll need to become one to access the full range of NBC programming.

How do I verify my TV service provider account?

Select your TV service provider from the list. When asked, enter your account username and password; it's most likely the same information you use to log on to your account to pay your bill online. Don't forget to check "remember me" to avoid having to sign in each time you come back.

What if I've forgotten my username or password?

Most TV service providers offer a simple way to retrieve or reset your password online. Please contact your provider to learn more.