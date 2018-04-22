'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Lands His Own Show - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW-Earth-Week-Desktop

'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Lands His Own Show

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Lands His Own Show

    Great news for "Fixer Upper" fans dealing with withdrawal, there's a spin-off of sorts coming out of Waco – Joanna Gaines' go-to woodworker is getting his own show.


    Clint Harp and his wife Kelly took to Instagram to announce his show "Woodwork" will become a fixture on the DIY Network.

    The show will feature the couple making wood furniture and accessories at their shop Harp Design Co. in Waco.


    Harp quit his six-figure sales job to pursue his passion in woodworking.

    The couple nearly went broke, and Harp was about to give up on his dream, when he struck up a conversation with Chip Gaines at a gas station – the rest, as they say, is history.

    Fixer Upper's Clint Harp and Divine InterventionFixer Upper's Clint Harp and Divine Intervention

    Clint Harp, the famous table maker on HGTV’s hit show 'Fixer Upper,' is sharing his story of success and how none of it would have happened if he didn’t take a leap of faith.
    (Published Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016)

    "Woodwork" premiered May 9.


    Magnolia Market: Behind the ScenesMagnolia Market: Behind the Scenes

    Hit TV show "Fixer Upper" is making Waco an international tourist destination. NBC 5 traveled to Magnolia Market to learn why up to 35,000 people come to visit each week.
    (Published Monday, Sept. 19, 2016)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices