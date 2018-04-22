'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Lands His Own Show

Great news for "Fixer Upper" fans dealing with withdrawal, there's a spin-off of sorts coming out of Waco – Joanna Gaines' go-to woodworker is getting his own show.





Clint Harp and his wife Kelly took to Instagram to announce his show "Woodwork" will become a fixture on the DIY Network.

W O O D W O R K M A Y 9th! We’re so excited to finally announce that Wood Work will air on @diynetwork May 9th 10e/9c!! Can’t wait for you to tune in! #harpdesignco #woodwork #diynetwork A post shared by Harp Design Co. (@harpdesignco) on Apr 11, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

The show will feature the couple making wood furniture and accessories at their shop Harp Design Co. in Waco.





Harp quit his six-figure sales job to pursue his passion in woodworking.

The couple nearly went broke, and Harp was about to give up on his dream, when he struck up a conversation with Chip Gaines at a gas station – the rest, as they say, is history.

Fixer Upper's Clint Harp and Divine Intervention

Clint Harp, the famous table maker on HGTV’s hit show 'Fixer Upper,' is sharing his story of success and how none of it would have happened if he didn’t take a leap of faith. (Published Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016)

"Woodwork" premiered May 9.

Wood Work is airing May9th on diy Network!! We can't wait to show you! Check your local provider to make sure you get diy Network!! See you on May 9th! . . . #harpdesignco #woodwork #diynetwork #homerenovation A post shared by Harp Design Co. (@harpdesignco) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT



