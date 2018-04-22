'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Lands His Own Show

Great news for "Fixer Upper" fans dealing with withdrawal, there's a spin-off of sorts coming out of Waco – Joanna Gaines' go-to woodworker is getting his own show.
Clint Harp and his wife Kelly took to Instagram to announce his show "Woodwork" will become a fixture on the DIY Network.
The show will feature the couple making wood furniture and accessories at their shop Harp Design Co. in Waco.
Harp quit his six-figure sales job to pursue his passion in woodworking.
The couple nearly went broke, and Harp was about to give up on his dream, when he struck up a conversation with Chip Gaines at a gas station – the rest, as they say, is history.
"Woodwork" premiered May 9.