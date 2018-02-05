'Doritos For Her'? PepsiCo CEO Says Women Don't Want Loud Snacks

When you rip open a bag of chips, do you start munching and crunching until you’ve eaten every last crumb ... or do you savor that bag and quietly eat each chip with care?

Your gender may determine just how you go about snacking on certain foods, according to the CEO of one of the world's largest food companies. Men and women often have different snacking habits, says Indra Nooyi, the CEO of PepsiCo, the parent company of snack brands like Lays, Cheetos, Doritos, Ruffles and Fritos.

In a recent interview with Freakonomics that’s been making headlines, Nooyi said there can be a gender divide when it comes to snacking preferences. She used Doritos as an example.

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth,” she said.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

Nooyi went on to say that PepsiCo is looking into how snacks can be tailored, marketed and packaged differently for women. A lot of people took this to mean that Frito-Lay might be developing a new "Doritos For Her" snack item, so naturally the internet had a field day.