Dallas' The Sixth Floor museum will host "70 Years of Television: An Evening With Bobbie Wygant," Monday, April 22.

Wygant, of course, has been with NBC 5 since the station went on the air in 1948.

During the event, Wygant will share her insights and memories from her seven decades in broadcasting, including broadcasting live on Nov. 22, 1963 as news of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy broke.

Below is more on the event from the museum, along with information about their series "55 Years."