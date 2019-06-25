WalletHub ranked the best and worst places to celebrate America's birthday, and Dallas ranked sixth best on the list.
The personal finance website evaluated 20 key metrics including legality of fireworks, party suppliers per capita, walkability as well as average beer and wine prices.
The Top 5 are probably no surprise -- New York City, ranked first, followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas.
While Dallas ranked No. 6, several other Texas cities also made the list:
6. Dallas
26. Austin
27. Houston
33. Fort Worth
45. San Antonio
46. Plano
52. Irving
77. Arlington
80. Garland
87. El Paso
93. Corpus Christi
94. Laredo
98. Lubbock
According to the National Retail Federation 86% of Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day this year. They'll spend an average of $73.33 per person on food and 26% will purchase patriotic items.
