Dallas Ranked Sixth Best City to Celebrate Fourth of July: WalletHub

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Lei Zhang
    Dallas celebrates Independence Day with fireworks on July 4, 2017.

    WalletHub ranked the best and worst places to celebrate America's birthday, and Dallas ranked sixth best on the list.

    The personal finance website evaluated 20 key metrics including legality of fireworks, party suppliers per capita, walkability as well as average beer and wine prices.

    The Top 5 are probably no surprise -- New York City, ranked first, followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas.

    While Dallas ranked No. 6, several other Texas cities also made the list:

    6. Dallas
    26. Austin
    27. Houston
    33. Fort Worth
    45. San Antonio
    46. Plano
    52. Irving
    77. Arlington
    80. Garland
    87. El Paso
    93. Corpus Christi
    94. Laredo
    98. Lubbock

    According to the National Retail Federation 86% of Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day this year. They'll spend an average of $73.33 per person on food and 26% will purchase patriotic items.

    Share your patriotic photos with us, email iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload them HERE.

    A reminder, you can watch the annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show on NBC 5 beginning at 7 p.m. on July 4.

    MORE:WalletHub 2019's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations

      

