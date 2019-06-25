WalletHub ranked the best and worst places to celebrate America's birthday, and Dallas ranked sixth best on the list.

The personal finance website evaluated 20 key metrics including legality of fireworks, party suppliers per capita, walkability as well as average beer and wine prices.

The Top 5 are probably no surprise -- New York City, ranked first, followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas.

While Dallas ranked No. 6, several other Texas cities also made the list:

6. Dallas

26. Austin

27. Houston

33. Fort Worth

45. San Antonio

46. Plano

52. Irving

77. Arlington

80. Garland

87. El Paso

93. Corpus Christi

94. Laredo

98. Lubbock

According to the National Retail Federation 86% of Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day this year. They'll spend an average of $73.33 per person on food and 26% will purchase patriotic items.

