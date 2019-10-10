The Junior League of Fort Worth is ready to help shoppers trim the tree and deck the halls at the 13th Annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market. (Published 2 hours ago)

Christmas in Cowtown is Ready to Welcome Shoppers

An event considered the girlfriend gathering of fall kicks off Thursday in Fort Worth.

Christmas in Cowtown is back for its 13th year with more than 250 vendors who know what shoppers want.

The Junior League of Fort Worth, which hosts the 4-day event, estimates that 15,000 shoppers will come looking for holiday gifts for family or friends or treats for themselves.

The League says an annual favorite are foam cups from Carrollton-based The Write Designs. They feature sassy phrases and sports and holiday themes.

Dog Adopted After More Than 400 Days in Shelter

A 3-year-old terrier mix that spent more than a year in a Kansas shelter has finally found her forever home. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

"All of Us, Old Plantation Soup and Dip" has come every year from Louisiana with the family recipes shoppers love.

"Our cheesy chicken enchilada soup. It's our top seller. Rich, Cheesy, creamy. Super good. Ready in 25 minutes. Makes a gallon. It's number one," said owner Will Shumate.

Shumate, his mom and dad have owned and operated the company for 30 years. The annual trip to Fort Worth brings a big boost to business.

"Definitely kicks off our fall season," Shumate said." The winter team is when people eat the most soup."

Tammie Parnell from Frisco is a repeat vendor, too.

"This is one of my largest shows. It helps awareness," Parnell said. "I have a pop-up shop. I sell in 30 office buildings in Dallas-Fort Worth, so this helps them come and find me."

New Coffee Business Creates Buzz With Male Baristas

A new business is creating a buzz in Seattle, and the slogan says it all: 'Hot guys serving hot coffee.' (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

Parnell packs her Two Elves with a Twist booth with home decor, fashions and jewelry, and she's ready to get shoppers on trend.

"Make sure you have cheetah, leather, snakeskin in a handbag, shoe or belt. Big trend," she said.

Cowtown in Christmas goes on Thursday through Sunday at the Amon Carter Exhibit Halls at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Tickets are $12 per guest, and there is no charge for children eight and under.

The hours are:

• Thurs., Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Florida 'Goat Guy' Relies on Animals for Therapy

A Florida man overcame a tragic accident to earn the nickname "Goat Guy." (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

• Fri., Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Sat., Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.,

• Sun., Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Proceeds support the Junior League's mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve our community through the effective action of trained volunteers. The group aims to give away $490,000 to area nonprofits this year in addition to providing volunteers.

About the Junior League of Fort Worth:

Founded in 1929, the Junior League of Fort Worth is a charitable nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Today, the Junior League of Fort Worth is comprised of more than 2,000 members and is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International which constitutes one of the largest, most effective volunteer organizations in the world. For more information please visit www.juniorleaguefw.org.

Denver Zoo Cub Makes Adorable Debut