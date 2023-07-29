Food & Drink

7 cluckin' good deals for National Chicken Wing Day

We plucked these offers just for you

By Sophie Caldwell | TODAY

National Chicken Wings Day is July 29, and restaurant chains and poultry brands are celebrating the holiday in finger-licking style — by offering free-bird discounts for chicken wing aficionados.

With these tasty deals, you won't have to wing it on Saturday.

“Chick” ’em all out below.

Buffalo Wild Wings

With any $10 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings, chicken connoisseurs can get a free order of six wings.

The offer is only available for dine-in customers on July 29, so hustle over before this deal flies the coop.

Fatburger & Buffalo Express

The Scene

Gaylord Texan 6 hours ago

Return to Whoville! The Grinch returns to the Gaylord Texan this winter

Dallas Museum of Art 8 hours ago

Artist Ja'Tovia Gary comes home with an exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art

Participating locations of co-branded restaurants Fatburger and Buffalo Express will offer a free three-piece order of wings with every purchase of a Fatburger Meal.

Customers can access this deal on July 29 at order.fatburger.com with code WINGMAN23. This deal has wings, though: The offer will remain available every Wednesday from Aug. 2 — 31.

Hooters

On July 29, dine-in Hooters patrons can get a buy-10, get-10 deal on any style of chicken wings.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Marco’s Pizza

Branching out from deep dish to ranch dip, Marco's Pizza is offering a discount on its new boneless wings, which come in Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, and BBQ flavors. Using code TENBW7, get a 10-piece order of wings for $7.99.

Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms is offering a Wing Day Bundle in honor of the holiday. Discounted from $49.98 to $34.99, the bundle includes six pounds of wing sections, drummettes and mid joints.

Wingstop

With code FREEWINGS, customers can get five wings for free on purchases made through Wingstop's website or app.

Free as a bird, some might say.

Zaxby's

On July 28 and 29, Zaxby's is offering a buy-10, get-10 deal on its traditional wings. The deal is just for Zaxby's rewards members, though, and can only be accessed by ordering online or through the app.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us