3rd Annual Black Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is hosting its third annual Black Heritage Celebration on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 in the 66-acre garden overlooking White Rock Lake.

“We have so many things this year to be excited about. There will be musicians, Black-owned vendors, chefs will be there to do demonstrations and there will even be a fashion show,” Janet Jack, Dallas Arboretum executive board member and Black Heritage Celebration chairperson said.

Some entertainment highlights include Kevin Hawkins, a local who was a voice finalist on Season 22 of The Voice; Shailaun, an Arlington singer/songwriter/producer whose voice mesmerizes; and crowd favorites, Don Diego Band and Clover the Violinist.

On Saturday, May 6 at 12 noon, the "Bold and Brilliant Fashion Show Comes to Life" occurs, followed by designers selling their clothing. New this year is a Children's Celebration on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The importance is to show that, the arboretum is actually for everyone. We want all cultures, represented to be, invited into the arboretum, not just for this event, but all year long,” Jack said.

On Sunday, the Arboretum will host an Entrepreneur Showcase spotlighting local business owners. Also on Sunday, will be the Children's Celebration with plenty of fun for families.

Tickets, which are $12 to $20, are included in the admission to the garden and must be pre-purchased online or by calling 214-515-6615. The Arboretum has also posted a complete list of weekend activities, entertainment, and vendors.