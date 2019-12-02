Save These Dates: 2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Holidays 2019

Holidays 2019

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Save These Dates: 2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Below are upcoming shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Holiday Shipping: Know The Deadlines

    There are important shipping deadlines to keep in mind as the holidays approach. NBC's Chris Clackum reports. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Want to make sure your holiday cards and gifts arrive in time for Christmas? Save these dates, and keep in mind there may be extra surcharges for rush delivery during the holiday season.

    Below are upcoming shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS:

    United States Postal Service

    The United States Postal Service said cards and packages need to be mailed no later than these dates for an expected delivery by Dec. 25:

    Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground Service

    Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

    Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 19: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

    Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

    Dec. 20: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

    Dec. 21: Priority Mail

    Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

    Dec. 21: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

    Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

    The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office:

    Nov. 6: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

    Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

    Dec. 11: APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

    Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

    UPS 

    For more information on UPS schedules and pricing, click here.

    Dec. 13: UPS Ground

    Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

    Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

    Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air

    FedEx 

    These services and dates are based on shipping from one U.S. location to another, excluding Puerto Rico. For more information and details on international shipments, click here.

    Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

    Dec. 16: FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground

    Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver

    Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. 

    Dec 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another

    Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority

    Amazon

    These services and dates apply only to the contiguous U.S. states on qualifying orders. Learn more about Amazon's holiday delivery calendar here

    Dec. 14: Last day for free shipping by Amazon. 

    Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members on qualifying orders.

    Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members.

    Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas.

    Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, $9.98 per item for Prime members on qualifying orders over $35. Find out if free same-day delivery is available in your city at amazon.com/sameday.

      

