2 North Texas McDonald's Restaurants to Sell McPlant Burger

Vegans would need to remove the mayo and cheese to keep it animal free

By Sarah Blaskovich

Tell a vegan or a vegetarian: Starting on Nov. 3, 2021, McDonald’s restaurants in Irving and Carrollton are among the eight shops across the United States selling the fast-food giant’s new McPlant burger.

The burger is made with a Beyond Meat patty and contains no beef. The patty is made mostly from peas, rice and potatoes.

The only two locations in Texas that will sell the McPlant during its test are at 8435 N. Belt Line Road in Irving and at 2151 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton.

