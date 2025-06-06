Much like cookies and ice cream, the doughnut is a sweet treat that certainly deserves its icon status, so it’s no surprise that is has a holiday of its own.

On Friday, June 6, doughnut devotees will have the opportunity to celebrate the decadant breakfast pastry that’s just as perfect when eaten midday or for dessert.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Whether you like your doughnuts glazed, frosted, big or small, there are freebies and deals for everyone on National Doughnut Day. Below, we’ve rounded up a few to jumpstart your sweet celebration.

7-Eleven, Inc.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In honor of National Doughnut Day, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can order a glazed doughnut for just 50 cents at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Afterwards, they’ll be discounted to $1 through June 24.

Casey’s

Convenience chain Casey’s has the following deals on June 6:

Free doughnuts for rewards members in store

$5 half-dozen through June 22

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ customers can score a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink at participating locations on June 6.

Honey Dew

Honey Dew shops will give customers a free doughnut when they buy a medium beverage on June 6.

Krispy Kreme

On June 6, customers can take home one free doughnut, no purchase necessary, at Krispy Kreme.

Customers can also purchase a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $2 when they buy any dozen at regular price. The offer is valid in-shop and at the drive-thru at participating locations.

Krystal

Krystal customers can get a free four-count Glaze Bomb with a $10+ purchase online with the code DONUTDAY.

Kum & Go

Kum & Go convenience stores are offering the following deals on June 6:

Half-off doughnuts for rewards members

Free doughnut for upgraded Nitro cardholders

Lidl

Lidl app users can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase in the app on June 6 using the code FREEDONUT.

Maverik

On June 6, convenience store Maverik is offering rewards members half-off doughnuts and a free doughnut for upgraded Nitro cardholders.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette rewards members can get a free sugar mochi doughnut or small twisted doughnut with any purchase on June 6.

Sheetz

Between June 6 — 10, Sheetz customers can get one free doughnut with the purchase of any fountain drink, Sheetz Bros Coffee or bottled beverage. Customers can add the single-use offer in the Sheetz app.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts customers can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase on June 6. The offer is valid in-store, online or in the brand’s app using the code DONUTMONTH25.

The Original Donut Shop Coffee

Between June 6 — 8, The Original Donut Shop Coffee is offering customers 50% off all coffee and K-Cup Pod products from the brand on Keurig.com using the code DONUT50.

Tim Hortons

Through June 8, Tim Hortons is running an in-app offer for a free classic or specialty doughnut with the purchase of any size beverage. The offer is valid for rewards members and can’t be combined with other deals. It’s available at participating U.S. restaurants while supplies last.

Voodoo Doughnut

On National Doughnut Day, Voodoo Doughnut customers can order has two offers:

$10 box of 12 Pink Raised Glazed doughnuts

Free doughnut with an in-store purchase of a $10 Pink Raised Glazed doughnut dozen

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: