12 National Cold Brew Day deals for savings that'll wake you right up

Need a morning pick-me-up to get your day started? We get it. If cold brew is your caffeine of choice, you’ll be thrilled to know there’s a whole day dedicated to the beverage.

On April 20, coffee lovers will unite to celebrate National Cold Brew Day, and many coffee brands are brewing up delightful freebies and discounts to celebrate. Here are a few that’ll perk you right up.

Denny’s

Denny’s rewards members can get 20% off one sweet cream cold brew on April 20. To cash in on the deal, you have to sign up for the rewards program before the holiday.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ rewards members will be treated to a free cold brew when they make any purchase in the Dunkin’ app on April 20. The offer includes cold foam, flavor shots and customized swirls.

Dunn Brothers Coffee

Dunn Brothers Coffee has several offers available in store for customers at all locations:

April 20: Free cold brew and nitro cold brew all day

April 20 — 21: A contest to win free cold brew for a year (you can enter with app purchases)

April 20 — 21: Fans engaging with the brand on social media will receive free, 12-ounce cold brews

April 20 — 21: Earn triple the rewards points on in-app purchases

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

To celebrate National Cold Brew Day, GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com customers 30% off cold brew and other coffee gifts through May 15 with the code TODAYBREW. The site has several options, including Cold Brew Coffee Drizzle and Pastries and a Coffee & Chocolates Gift Basket. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

La Colombe

Coffee lovers can get a free 11-ounce can of La Colombe’s “World’s Frothiest Draft Latte,” which is made with cold brew. The offer is valid on April 20 at all locations.

The chain is also running an online contest where one customer will win a one-year supply of free draft lattes.

Paris Baguette

On April 20, participating Paris Baguette locations in the U.S. and Canada will offer $3 medium cold brews for rewards members (limited to one per order).

Pilot

Pilot travel centers are giving away one free cup of cold brew to rewards members on April 20. The offer is valid at more than 500 participating locations when you redeem it in the Pilot app.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls is celebrating National Cold Brew Day a bit early. On April 19, when rewards members order a bowl in shop, online or in the Playa Bowls app, they’ll get a free 16-ounce sweet cream cold brew. The one-time use offer is available at participating locations while supplies last and isn’t valid on delivery orders placed outside of the Playa Bowls rewards app.

Rise Brewing Co.

Rise Brewing Co. has three offers in store for customers:

Through April 26: New subscribers will get their first month’s shipment of seven-ounce cans for just $10

New subscribers will get their first month’s shipment of seven-ounce cans for just $10 Through April 15: Customers will get 20% off an Amazon Lightning Deal on nitro cold brew cans

Customers will get 20% off an Amazon Lightning Deal on nitro cold brew cans Through April 22: Customers can snag 20% off a Prime exclusive discount on nitro cold brew cans

Scooter's Coffee

All Scooter’s Coffee locations are offering customers medium cold brew coffees for just $1 when ordered through the app on April 20 — no additional purchase is required.

Starbucks

If you’re a Starbucks rewards member, you’ll score double stars on purchases on April 20 — 21.

Tim Hortons

On April 20, Tim Hortons rewards members will score 200 bonus points on any size and flavor cold brew at participating U.S. locations. The offer is limited to one per account.

