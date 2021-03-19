*Update: The Houston restaurant was scheduled to start serving their world-famous turkey legs and Cajun bowls at 11 a.m. Friday; lines of cars began forming at about 9 a.m. and by 11 a.m., organizers said 1,000 cars were in line.

The Turkey Leg Hut, a Houston company that has developed a wild following since its inception more than five years ago, is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth.

A food truck will be parked at The Potter's House in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to midnight March 19, 20 and 21. Customers can buy stuffed turkey legs and Cajun bowls. (Note, the Potter's House has many campuses. This event is at the Fort Worth church.)

A spokeswoman says it's the first time Turkey Leg Hut has served food to the public in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"People ask when we're coming to this area all the time on social media," says Turkey Leg Hut co-founder Nakia Price in a statement. "We are glad to finally be able to share a taste of our signature menu with the Dallas-Fort Worth community and so grateful to The Potter's House for hosting us for the weekend."

