10 National Cupcake Day deals for sprinkle-covered savings

Life is always sweeter with cupcakes, so it’s only appropriate that the beloved dessert has a whole day dedicated to it: National Cupcake Day.

The frosting-covered holiday falls on Friday, Dec. 15, and cupcake companies are planning some tasty deals to help us all celebrate. These are the ones we’ll be chasing down to satiate our sweet tooth.

Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa is currently offering a buy one, get one 50% off promotion for a limited time, just in time for National Cupcake Day.

Baketivity

Want to bake some cupcakes yourself on National Cupcake Day? Baketivity is offering TODAY.com readers 25% off the following products between Dec. 15 and 31 using the code TODAY:

Crumbs

On National Cupcake Day (Dec. 15), TODAY.com readers can get 15% off Crumbs cupcakes on Goldbelly using the code GBTODAYCUPCAKE. The best part? The code can be used multiple times!

Cupcakes by Carousel

Cupcakes by Carousel is giving TODAY.com readers an early Christmas present: 20% off all Carousel cupcakes (including holiday varieties) on Goldbelly. The offer is valid on Dec. 15 when you use the code CUPCAKES20.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

In honor of National Cupcake Day, Dylan’s Candy Bar is giving TODAY.com readers 25% off its Vanilla Cake Bar on Dec. 15 using the code CUPCAKE25. The offer is available while supplies last and can’t be combined with other discounts.

Georgetown Cupcake

Georgetown Cupcake is celebrating National Cupcake Day with a 20% off deal for customers. When you use the code CUPCAKE23 on Dec. 15, you’ll get 20% off the brand’s December preset dozens.

Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is serving up 15% off its Christmas cupcakes for TODAY.com readers on Dec. 15 using the code NATLCUPCAKEDAY.

Red Velvet NYC

Red Velvet NYC is offering TODAY.com readers a BOGO 50% off deal using the code COOKIESTODAY. The offer is valid through the end of 2023 and can’t be combined with other discounts.

Sprinkles

Through Dec. 31, TODAY.com readers can score 20% off (before shipping) national ship orders on the Sprinkles website. Simply use the code 20OFFTODAY. There’s no minimum purchase necessary and the code is valid for one use per guest.

Wicked Good Cupcakes

Wicked Good Cupcakes is offering 20% off select cupcake gifts for a limited time.

