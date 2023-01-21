‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February.

For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.

Dallas are you ready for the UniverSoul Circus!?!? Presale starts with tomorrow. Check back for details. pic.twitter.com/K2TmN2J420 — UniverSoul Circus (@UniverSoulCirc) January 19, 2023

It's a multi-color, multi-cultural circus-- a show where the performers reflect their audiences.

The circus was established in 1994 by Cedric Walker and Calvin "Casual Cal" Dupree, an African-American man who had a vision of creating a circus with a large percentage of people of color performing.

"We get to share our culture with everyone and each member of the audience leaves with a message: that everyone belongs. The UniverSoul Circus is for the people...it's their show." Cedric Walker,

Founder and CEO

Unfortunately due to the pandemic, like all live shows, the Universoul Circus was forced to shut down. However, this has not stopped the show!

Now, with over 25 million guests and 15,000 shows performed, the circus is celebrating 29 years and the performances are guaranteed to be epic! Circus goers will be treated to some of the most breathtaking and sought-after acts from around the world.

The multi-cultured, Atlanta-based circus will return beginning Feb. 24 at the Red Bird Mall (formerly Southwest Center Mall). Tickets are now on sale.