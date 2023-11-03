The Academy of Country Music Awards returns to Frisco in 2024

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Frisco and will broadcast its May 2024 show from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

In collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and producer Dick Clark Productions, Prime Video announced the return of the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) on the service for the next two years, taking the show through its 60th anniversary in 2025.

The renewal comes on the heels of the 58th awards show, which was hosted by superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and garnered more than 7.7 million viewers on Prime Video plus additional viewership across Amazon Music, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, making the 2023 ACM Awards one of the most-watched awards shows of the year, according to the ACMs.

The 2023 ACM Awards is still available on demand on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music.

"When Prime Video first streamed the ACM Awards in 2022, we were overwhelmed with the response from our global audience," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "After seeing last year's show grow to more than 7.7 million viewers, we could not be more thrilled to continue our relationship with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions for the next two years, and especially through the show's milestone 60th anniversary in 2025. We look forward to continuing the success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to fans around the world."

"The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon for the next two years, through the historic milestone of the 60th ACM Awards, and continue to bring Country Music's Party of the Year live to a global audience on Prime Video," said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside.

"Thanks to the biggest host pairing of all time, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the comprehensive, cross-platform program with our partners at Prime Video and Amazon Music, and the dedicated fans in Texas and around the world, the May 2023 show was a groundbreaking success and illustrates that our pioneering and innovative move to streaming was absolutely the right one at the right time! We're eager to see everyone back in Texas once again at the home of the Dallas Cowboys next May for another groundbreaking ACM Awards show!"

"The ACM Awards continues its legacy of celebrating the very best of country music, captivating audiences globally," said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Penske Media, and CEO of DCP. "We look forward to collaborating with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and Prime Video building together towards the show's 60th anniversary in 2025."

"We had the best time bringing the ACM Awards to country music fans last year," said Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music. "The ACM Awards continue to shine a spotlight on talent with incredible performances year after year, and celebrate the artists, songwriters, and producers that make country music great. We look forward to bringing one of the biggest country music moments of the year to fans again in 2024."

The 59th ACM Awards will mark a return to Frisco for the second year. Ford Center at The Star in Frisco opened in 2016 and serves as the state-of-the-art practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the home for many major sporting events throughout the year. Last year's ACM Awards were the first awards show to take place at Ford Center.