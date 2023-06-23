Steppin' into Chris Stapleton style with new Lucchese collaboration

Country music singer Chris Stapleton now has his stamp on a line of Lucchese boots.

The Texas-based, luxury bootmaker and the eight-time Grammy winner released three pairs of handmade boots designed by the singer himself.

"Getting to work with another artist, of a different form, and getting to sit down and put together some product that we collaborate together on was, was quite rewarding," said Trey Gilmore, Director of Product Development and Men's Design for Lucchese.

Gilmore says about 10 years ago while doing a show in El Paso, a friend in the music business suggested to Stapleton that he stop by the Lucchese factory. He was a fan of the brand and took the opportunity of a tour to talk about a boot he had in mind for himself. That conversation led to a design deal, and five years later, the Chris Stapleton Collection arrived.

The Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection features three boot styles, each in two colorways, that are handmade in Texas - The Original (Amber, Pony Brown), San Antonio (Tan, Black Cherry), and Old Friend (Espresso, Black).

Gilmore says the boot Stapleton had made after that factory tour is very similar to The Original in his new line.

"Chris has a very keen eye for vintage styling, and it drew him right in when he started seeing some of these old patterns, whether it be through his shopping that he does in vintage stores or different outlets where you can find original old vintage cowboy boots. And that's really where he has developed his taste," Gilmore said.

The bootmaker showed Stapleton a few vintage patterns done through the years, found one he liked then went to work bringing the design to life.

"It's actually a pattern, a vintage pattern that we've actually brought back out of the archives for this collection. We haven't officially commercialized a boot like this in probably three or four plus decades," Gilmore said.

The Original is made of pure buffalo leather, a boot Lucchese describes as the pair "for those looking to connect with the past in every step."

The Old Friend made of suede leather is described as the "songwriter's uniform" and pays "homage to Stapleton's heroes who, in fact, feel like old friends."

The San Antonio is done in goat leather with Lucchese's signature Black Cherry finish. The boot with the historic Seville hand-cording detail dates back to the company's early boot-making days in San Antonio. It moved operations to El Paso in 1986, a century after it was founded.

The Stapleton Collection starts at $695 for The Old Friends and goes to $1,195 for The Original.

"That's what handmade cowboy boots in Texas cost. And, we don't apologize for that and we never have. It's like anything else, you get what you pay for," Gilmore said. "And, our consumers, they're used to the quality and what we do in our price point."

A portion of proceeds from every Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection purchase will benefit Chris & Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.