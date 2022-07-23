The 2nd annual POETCHELLA festival is returning to Dallas next month.

Organizers said the event is the "largest spoken word event in the country" and that "internationally acclaimed" poets Rudy Francisco, Taalam Acey, Dasan Ahanu, Boris Rogers (Bluz), Charles Perry (CP Maze), and I Am Poet are expected to appear.

The festival will also feature workshops, daytime events including comedy, an LGBTQ+ open mic, a fashion show, an international poetry slam and more.

All of the events will be held at Dallas' Lorenzo Hotel from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

For more information on the festival and ticket sales, visit this website.