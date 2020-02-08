Actor Orson Bean Killed by Multiple Vehicles in LA, Friends Say

Orson Bean was killed Friday night while crossing the street in Venice, friends who gathered at the scene say. He was 91.

Police were called about 7:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid.

A small crowd could be seen clearly distraught and holding each other at the scene of the accident.

Bean was an actor most active in the 1950s and 60s, well-known for appearing on game shows into the 80s. He played Mr. Bevis in the popular television show "The Twilight Zone." His latest small role was in 2018, when he played an elderly Holocaust survivor in "The Equalizer 2."