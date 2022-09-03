‘Peanuts' Commemorated in New USPS Post Stamps

The United States Postal Service is celebrating the 100th birthday of artist and "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz with 10 new theme stamps, USPS announced in a press release.

Characters from the beloved comic strip and holiday specials include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus and more including, of course, Snoopy.

"Peanuts" debuted in 1950 with nearly 18,000 comic strips produced by Schulz. The series eventually expanded to television holiday specials, books, a broadway show and more. The final printed comic was published in 2000, the day after Schulz died.