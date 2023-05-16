Post Malone announced the dates for his upcoming "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" tour, which is slated to kick off on July 8 and of course, he'll be making stops in his home state of Texas, including Dallas and Houston.
The popular music artist announced the tour on social media Tuesday morning saying how excited he is to do more shows.
"i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻 some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours"
The show in Dallas will be at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5, then he will head to Houston to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Aug. 8. Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.
The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist also announced his new album titled “Austin” which drops on July 28.
Before he hits the road, the rapper is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York. Post is the third recipient of the award who hails from the world of hip-hop.
Tour dates for Post Malone are below:
- Sun July 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Tue July 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed July 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri July 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat July 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Mon July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Wed July 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sat July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sun July 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
- Tue July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Wed July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat July 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The presale will run until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, then they'll be open to the public on Friday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m.