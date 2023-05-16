Post Malone announced the dates for his upcoming "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" tour, which is slated to kick off on July 8 and of course, he'll be making stops in his home state of Texas, including Dallas and Houston.

The popular music artist announced the tour on social media Tuesday morning saying how excited he is to do more shows.

"i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻 some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours"

The show in Dallas will be at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5, then he will head to Houston to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Aug. 8. Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist also announced his new album titled “Austin” which drops on July 28.

Before he hits the road, the rapper is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York. Post is the third recipient of the award who hails from the world of hip-hop.

Tour dates for Post Malone are below:

Sun July 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue July 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed July 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri July 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat July 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed July 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat July 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun July 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed July 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat July 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat July 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The presale will run until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, then they'll be open to the public on Friday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m.