‘Land' Offers a Glimpse of Hope in the Face of Tragedy

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) stars in and makes her feature film directorial debut in “Land.” And right away it’s clear she has a gift in front of and behind the camera. She has directed many episodes of the hit Netflix show “House of Cards” so it’s no surprise she can tell a good story while also performing in a starring role.

Daniel Power / Focus Features

In “Land,” she’s given the freedom to cultivate a pacing and story that feels natural and appropriate for the subject. And it's all set against the backdrop of the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Wright plays Edee, a woman who moves to the Rockies after suffering a tremendous loss. Edee begins her journey of searching for meaning in her life in the vast and harsh American wilderness.

Daniel Power / Focus Features

In a recent interview with NBC, Wright and co-star DemiánBichir (“The Midnight Sky”) explain why they wanted to tell this story and how it feels especially important right now.

“This is a story about one woman’s experience with loss. And how she deals with grief, how she chooses to deal with it,” Wright said.

Edee ditches her cell phone, and isolates herself in a cabin far away from any signs of civilization. But the realities of living alone in the woods prove to be much harder than she imagined. Soon she finds herself alone, and in danger.

That’s when Miguel (Bichir) finds her and nurses her back to health. His presence is almost angelic, showing up to be a support for her at just the right time.

Daniel Power / Focus Features

“It only seems like Miguel helps her, that Miguel is there as an angel, almost a saint. And he’s there committed to bringing this human being back on her feet,” Bichir said. “But she also helps Miguel in different ways.”

“They quietly give to one another,” Wright said. “They don’t state what it is, but they have given each other the gift that each needed.”

The two form a friendship that helps Edee learn to process her grief and begin to heal. And as with any good story there is an unexpected yet deeply moving ending.

Wright explains, “I loved the idea of sharing this kind of story during the time that we’re all in. Because it’s so empowering in the end. It’s such an uplifting ending about human resilience and the connection of people and how we need each other to get through hard times. And we can have a renewed sense of hope and faith.”

“Land” opens in theaters that are open across the U.S. on Feb. 12.