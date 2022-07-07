Looking for a summer getaway but held back by the headlines of high airfare and hotel rates?

One company is going the opposite direction by offering days of perks in Las Vegas -- and paying you to do it.

Online casino review site Time2Play is looking for a Las Vegas casino buffet tester to review Sin City's most delectable culinary treats.

In addition to paying the winner a $500 cash reward, Time2Play will fly you to Las Vegas, house you in luxury accommodations and pay for you and a guest to dine at four buffets at some of the city's hottest spots.

And if this has you loosening your belt -- they've got you covered with a pair of lululemon sweatpants thrown in.

U.S. citizens who are 21 and over can fill out an application online. The application closes on July 31.