Hollywood Actress Buys Out Tickets for Dallas Showing of Transgender-Themed Film

Violet Crown Cinema’s showings of Monica will be free on Sunday, courtesy of actress Sarah Paulson, a theater spokesman said Friday.

The theater is the former Magnolia Theater in Uptown Dallas’ West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave.

“Sarah Paulson is sponsoring the screenings but will not be in attendance,” said David Gil, marketing director of the Austin-based Violet Crown Cinema. Gil said Paulson became aware of its exclusive Dallas showing at Violet Crown and contacted IFC to sponsor the screenings.

Monica, starring Trace Lysette, is a family drama about a Midwestern trans woman and the uncomprehending mother (Patricia Clarkson as Eugenia) who rejected her. Years after their conflict, Monica is back home to care for her dying mother. Rated R, the movie has an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

