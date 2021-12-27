Try These Zero-Proof Cocktails for a Hangover-Free New Year's

Zero-proof cocktails are gaining in popularity, offering the fun and tastiness of mixed drinks without any alcohol.

Here are some zero-proof cocktails to try for your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Post Water-Melone

2 ounces watermelon juice

0.75 ounce simple syrup

3-4 lemon wedges

6 mint leaves

Muddle mint, lemon wedges and simple syrup. Add watermelon juice. Shake with ice and double strain over ice.

Glass: Double Old Fashioned

Garnish: Mint spring in the middle of a lemon wheel.

Pineapple Kick

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

1.5 ounces orange juice

0.75 ounce lime juice

0.75 ounce agave

4 slices jalapeño

Shake with ice and double-strain over ice.

Glass: Collins

Garnish: pineapple wedge, 3 pineapple leaves, 3 jalapeño slices.