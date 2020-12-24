Tiny Bundles of Joy Are Ready to Celebrate Their First Christmas

They say the best gifts come in small packages, and these photos prove that it's true.

Nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas surprised families with infants staying in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and special care nursery (SCN) over the holidays with special gifts and portraits.

The gifts for the patients included crocheted stockings, handmade blankets, Santa teddy bears and fully stocked holiday gift bags -- all donated by former patients and families of the Dallas NICU.

“To see people give back in such selfless ways and continue to support families who are calling the NICU home for the holidays this year is just so heartwarming,” said Thao Nguyen, a registered nurse at Texas Health Dallas.

A card included with the donated gifts read ‘you’re not alone’ on the inside.

Framed photos of the families’ first holiday with their newborns were taken last week by nursing staff and delivered today as a special surprise.

This article tagged under:

DallasholidaysTexas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallasnicu

