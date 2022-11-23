The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback.

But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?

NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life.

It’s a winter wonderland unlike any other in Texas.

“It’s so exciting to have it back. The last few years of not having it, we missed it so much,” said Martha Neibling, spokesperson for the Gaylord Texas.

For over a month this fall, a team of 40 artisans carved, shaved and meticulously sculpted huge blocks of ice into scenes from the Polar Express and other holiday wonders for the annual ICE! attraction.

Organizers said this year's ice show is the biggest they've ever had, using about 3 and a half million pounds of ice and 1000 more ice blocks than they've ever used.

What the artisans are doing to the ice might look impossible but they have spent most of their lives perfecting their craft.

“You really can’t find anyone else in the world you can carve ice like these artisans can,” said Neibling.

The master carvers come a long way from their home in Harbin, a city in northern China known for its world-famous ice and snow sculpture festival. While temperatures inside the ICE! attraction is kept at frigid 9 degrees, the temperatures during the winter in Harbin can dip many degrees below zero.

“They are the best artisans and what they do is so unique. They are master ice carvers and they learned to carve at the time that they were little boys. They started on wood transition to ice. So this is something that they’re so skilled at,” said Neibling.

Peixiang Niu has been sculpting ice for 30 years. Speaking through a translator, he told NBC 5 he’s eager to be back in Texas after COVID prevented the sculptors from traveling abroad for their yearly ice sculpture commissions.

Neibling said during the pandemic, the resort tried to find other ice carvers to continue the ICE! exhibit tradition. But it just wasn’t the same without the master carvers from Harbin.

In fact, Niu is the artist who carved a two-ton ice train at the entrance of the show – an incredible feat that earned him the nickname of ‘conductor’.

From a 25-foot-tall slide of pure ice to glowing Christmas trees and a giant Santa Claus, Neibling said these artists deserve all the recognition for bringing holiday magic to North Texas.

“I love the finished product and it’s beautiful to see but I think watching it be created like we are doing here today is equally exciting too,” said Neibling.

Visitors are encouraged to wear thick and warm clothing while visiting the ICE! experience. The resort will provide complimentary parkas to borrow for those who need one.

ICE! runs through New Year’s Day. For details on tickets and planning your visit, click here.