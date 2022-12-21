Christmas stockings are a cherished tradition. They're hung on fireplace mantles, stair banisters or the foot of the bed.

Some are handmade, store-bought or treasured heirlooms.

Regardless of where you hang your stockings or what they look like, they're an integral part of Christmas for many families.

What you may not know is how the tradition started and where they came from.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At the bottom of the article, you'll find suggestions for filling your stockings to the tippity-top for both kids and kids at heart.

What Is the Origin Story of the Christmas Stocking?

Legend has it that a 4th-century nobleman was a widower with three daughters and could not afford their dowries. Hearing of this father's dilemma, Saint Nicholas secretly tossed three gold spheres down the man's chimney because he knew the man would not accept any charity. The gold spheres ended up in the daughters' stockings, which were hanging above the fireplace to dry.

With the gold, the daughters were now eligible to marry and the father was so overjoyed, he eventually found out who had left the gold and told everyone about Nicholas.

While this far-fetched tale is difficult to believe, it is widely accepted as the origin story for the humble Christmas stocking.

When Did We Begin Hanging Up Stockings?

In 1809, the Knickerbocker History of New York was written by Washington Irving in which he detailed the custom of hanging up stockings "in the chimney on St. Nicholas Eve," along with finding them in the morning having been "miraculously filled."

In 1823, Clement Clark Moore wrote the poem, The Night Before Christmas, in which the famous line, "the stockings were hung by the chimney with care" is written.

An 1883 article in the New York Times detailed issues with Christmas stockings of the time and how they were almost done away with completely in favor of the German Christmas trees, which allowed families to put as many or as few presents as they could afford underneath.

"The New England stocking, though admirably adapted for holding presents like paper cutters or knitting needles did not have sufficient room for the ordinary Christmas presents of even an economical home," it reads. "On the other hand, the tonnage of the Western stocking - especially that of the Chicago type, was so great that it could not be filled except at a cost which few fathers of families could afford."

They also took issue with the limp, unattractive appearance of the long, woolen stockings.

It wasn't until the introduction of decorated stockings whereby the designs and colors made them a thing of beauty, that people were happy to display them in their homes.

The "Smith Christmas Stocking" was then invented to address all these issues. Unlike the New England stocking and the Chicago stocking, this elastic stocking was specially designed to fit Christmas gifts of all budgets.

The inventor also fashioned it with a "water-tight metallic compartment" in the toe of the boot for things like molasses candy and other perishables.

By the end of the 19th century, bright red felt stockings as we know them now began to be hung by the fire.

Why Do Some People Put Oranges in Their Stockings?

There are a few reasons for the tradition of an orange in one's Christmas stocking.

To honor the legend of St. Nicholas placing gold spheres in the maiden's stockings, people began to gift oranges instead of gold.

Another reason is that the tradition of the Christmas stocking may have started during the Great Depression. Families couldn't afford to buy presents and a fresh, sweet orange was a fruit that was hard to come by but was an attainable luxury.

A third theory is that oranges represent the spirit of the season. Orange segments can be easily shared with others, thus embodying the spirit of giving.

Where Can I Find Good Stocking Stuffers?

A 1922 ad that ran in the Boston Post titled, "Dad's the man behind Santa Clause” with a section called Fill His Stocking With Cheer.

With just a couple of days until Christmas, your best bet is to shop locally for any last-minute stocking stuffers. You can find items at your local Dollar Tree, Target, Walmart, party supply store or anywhere that sells small goods and trinkets.

Here's a list of ideas:

For Adults:

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier + Immune Support Wild Berry $14.99 - It's been a rough cold and flu season. Add some immunity support to their stocking and give them the gift of health.

Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notepad $12.79 (Sale Price) - For the person who's always writing something down, this smart notepad instantly uploads notes to the cloud via smartphone for endless use

Wine Away Stain Remover $14.99 - A handy little spray bottle to take to all your holiday get-togethers. Wine Away instantly cleans and removes new as well as set-in stains from clothing and carpet fibers.

General Ideas for Everyone:

Candy Cane

Chocolate coins

Orange

Lip balm

Bookmarks

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Stamps

Lottery scratchers/tickets

Hand lotion

Hand sanitizer

General Non-Food Ideas for Kids: